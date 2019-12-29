December 7, 2019 Our beloved Patrick Neale Brown, 49, of Roanoke, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019, after a fall resulting in a severe lung infection. He made his home in Seattle, Wash. for the last 20 years, where he passed peacefully in his sleep. He honorably served the United States Coast Guard and had a remarkable number of creative talents. He became a successful entrepreneur and brick mason, as well as a very gifted artist and writer, which he so passionately shared with family and friends. He was handsome, brilliant, hardworking, hilarious, adventurous, an excellent chef, loved life and loved people! But through Patrick's life journey, he carried Jesus and his family closest to his heart and he left us way too soon! Patrick is survived by his children, Erica Goheen (Tom), Jacob Brown and Alice Du Pen; grandchildren, Katherine Goheen and Thomas Goheen; mother, Carol Austin; sisters, Chris Padgett (Ronnie), Kelly Wright, and Tracy Loving; nieces, nephews, and special friend, April Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Brown Sr.; brother, Jeff Ennis; sister, Lesa Brown; and dear friend, Seiri Du Pen. We love you immensely, Patrick, and we are comforted knowing we will see you again in glory land! Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies." John 11:25
