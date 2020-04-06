April 3, 2020 Mary S. Brown of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, with her family by her side. She always wore a smile and loved unconditionally to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Brown; and two sons, Jimmy Lee Brown and Kenneth Wayne Brown. Survivors include daughter, Karen Brown Mullen (Steve); daughter-in-law, Pam Barr Brown; granddaughter, Cheyenne Brown and her sons, Spencer Brown and Aaron McGavock; and special family friend, Julie Bauman. The family wishes to thank Mary's caregivers, Minnie and Crystal, for the love and compassion they provided. Sincere appreciation is also sent to Donna, Analeigh, and Mia with Gentle Shepherd Hospice. A private visitation and graveside service will be held. Please visit oakeys.com to leave online condolences.

