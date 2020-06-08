January 9, 1933 June 6, 2020 Martha Lee Williams Brown, age 87, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 9, 1933 to the late Ted and Lena Fisher Williams. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Carl Fred Brown; a sister, Francis Rennie; three brothers, June, Ralph and Jack Williams. Martha was a member of the First Christian Church for 69 years were she had a Deaconess Emeritus status. She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Brown of Bluefield, Va., Mary Ann Brown of Wytheville; sons and daughter-in-law, Feddie Brown of Wytheville, Mike and Vanessa Brown of Wytheville; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carrol and Johnny Crabtree of Wytheville, Helen and Charles Jackson of Max Meadows; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to Hospice of SWVA and special care givers, Glenda, Wilma, Cheryl, Beverly, Connie and Cindy. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Berea Christian Church Cemetery with The Reverend Preston Sartell officiating. Family will receive friends at the home, 1080 W. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA 24382 at any time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berea Christian Church Cemetery Fund c/o Sandra Ferguson, 500 S. Petunia Road, Wytheville, VA 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Brown family is in the care of the Grubb Funeral Home.

