May 20, 2020 Marie Shelton Brown, 90, of Salem, Va., joined her Lord and Savior on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Mrs. Brown was born in Cambria, Va., and lived her adult life in Salem, Va., and was a member of Fort Lewis Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John David "Dickie" Brown; as well as her parents, Charles E. Shelton and Charlotte C. Shelton; her brothers, Robert E. Shelton and John A. Shelton; and sisters, Juanita Shelton, Bernadine Shelton, and Charlotte "Peggy" Lancaster. Mrs. Brown is survived by her sister, Ruby Spradling; sister-in-law, Ina Shelton; and brothers-in-law, David Lancaster and Eddie Cochran. She is also survived by her daughters, Sharon (Lee) Linkous, Jennifer (Steve) Swift, Suzanne Brown, and Linda Jo Brown; her adored grandchildren, Shawn Linkous, Stevie Swift, Sara Miller, Jackie Parsons, Charlie Swift, Rachel Linkous, and Jonny Swift; and many loving great-grandchildren. There are other much-loved family members, nieces, nephews, and friends whom she adored. Marie was an avid sports fan and was never happier than when the University of Virginia was winning. She watched football and basketball games with her family at any and all times. She and Dickie would dance to Sam Cooke in their hallway for their girls. Her daughters took her out for dinner, and she kept a wonderful garden and made sure her grandchildren could snap green beans. A private graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend Leonard Southern at Highland Memory Gardens. The family wishes to thank Snyder Nursing Home and all the staff for their compassionate and loving care of Marie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Fort Lewis Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
