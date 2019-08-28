BROWN Lorena Joy November 30, 1938 August 20, 2019 Lorena (Renie) Joy Brown, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on August 20, 2019. She was born in Roanoke on November 30, 1938 to the late Charlie Reuben and Hazel Freeman Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Smith; and a son, Donald Brown. Lorena was a lifelong member of the Church of God. Lorena is survived by her husband, Sonny Brown, daughter, Martha (Donnie) Pritt; granddaughters, Gracie and Chely Pritt; sister, Martha (Orbin) Lane; brother, Reuben (Susan) Smith; sister-in-law, Retha Reed; and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jason Cook. Interment followed in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.

