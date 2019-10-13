May 18, 1917 September 30, 2019 Lerline Jacobs Brown of Roanoke, Va. and Raleigh, N.C., entered the Church Triumphant on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earnest Shelton Brown (Brownie). In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Nell Jacobs; sister, Vernelle Woodson; brothers, Carlton, ER, and Hugh Jacobs; and nephews, Jerry Wayne and Kim Clark. Lerline is survived by sons, Robert L. Brown and wife, Cindy, and Donald W. Brown and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Jeff Haver, Brandon Brown and Meredith Goodin; great-grandchildren, Maven and Max Brown and Cohen Gooden. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mike and Tommy Jacobs, Gene Jacobs, Susan Sherertz, Judy May and Bonnie and Sarah Clark. Lerline was a charter member of Cave Spring United Methodist church where she served the Lord and community through United Methodist Women projects. Early in life of the church, she served as membership registrar and worship lay leader. Lerline found fellowship and friendship in the church's Joy Club ministry. Prior to relocating to Raleigh, N.C., to reside in Springmoor Senior Living Community, Lerline was employed by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke. A Service in Celebration of Lerline's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Bob McAden, of Cave Spring Methodist Church officiating. Family and friends may meet at Oakey's South Chapel at noon on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church or Springmoor Senior Living Community (Stewart Health Center) Raleigh, N.C. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

