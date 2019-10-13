May 18, 1917 September 30, 2019 Lerline Jacobs Brown of Roanoke, Va. and Raleigh, N.C., entered the Church Triumphant on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earnest Shelton Brown (Brownie). In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Nell Jacobs; sister, Vernelle Woodson; brothers, Carlton, ER, and Hugh Jacobs; and nephews, Jerry Wayne and Kim Clark. Lerline is survived by sons, Robert L. Brown and wife, Cindy, and Donald W. Brown and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Jeff Haver, Brandon Brown and Meredith Goodin; great-grandchildren, Maven and Max Brown and Cohen Gooden. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mike and Tommy Jacobs, Gene Jacobs, Susan Sherertz, Judy May and Bonnie and Sarah Clark. Lerline was a charter member of Cave Spring United Methodist church where she served the Lord and community through United Methodist Women projects. Early in life of the church, she served as membership registrar and worship lay leader. Lerline found fellowship and friendship in the church's Joy Club ministry. Prior to relocating to Raleigh, N.C., to reside in Springmoor Senior Living Community, Lerline was employed by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke. A Service in Celebration of Lerline's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park with the Rev. Bob McAden, of Cave Spring Methodist Church officiating. Family and friends may meet at Oakey's South Chapel at noon on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Spring United Methodist Church or Springmoor Senior Living Community (Stewart Health Center) Raleigh, N.C. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.