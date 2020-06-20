October 14, 1935 - June 17, 2020 Hylas T. "H.T." Brown Jr., 84, of Rocky Mount went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Hylas T. and Louise Guthrie Brown; stepmother, Susie Layman Brown; and sisters, Wanda B. Kirby and Ora B. Nicely. Mr. Brown worked as a national bank examiner, and retired from First Virginia Bank in Rocky Mount. He was a member of Boones Mill Church of the Brethren, the Franklin County Camp of the Gideons International, and the Calloway Ruritan Club. Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Barbara Overstreet Brown; children, Stuart Brown, Elizabeth "Beth" (Mark) Stafford; grandson, Micah Stafford; sister, Eva B. (Lester) Hooley; stepsister, Gwendolyn S. Graham; brothers-in-law, Haven Nicely and James H. Overstreet; sister-in-law, Shelby Davis; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Franklin County Camp of the Gideons International P O Box 915 Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or to a charity of the donors choice. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jerry Naff. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 366-0707

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.