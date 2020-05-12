May 8, 2020 Frank Brown Jr., 94, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Serenity honoring his life with interment in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Friends may call at Serenity on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Brown, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.