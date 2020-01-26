January 24, 2020 Jonathan Edward Brown, 44, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at Lewis Gale Hospital, surrounded by his family on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was the beloved son of Beverly and Leon Harris. All who met Jonathan described him as a positive, friendly, polite and a gentle soul. For the last several years he followed a calling as he worked at the Roanoke Rescue Mission. There Jonathan has made lifelong friends with staff and clients. The family will receive friends and family from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, January 27, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke. Memorial Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke. A reception will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street, Roanoke, VA 24013 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
BROWN, Jonathan Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan BROWN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.