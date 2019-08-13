BROWN James Herman August 9, 2019 James Herman Brown, 96, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 9, 2019. A native of Virginia he was the husband of Edna Waller Brown, who survives, and the son of James Norman Brown and Ollie Copeland Brown, both deceased. James was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II. He was an engineer with General Electric and volunteered with the local food bank. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, James Donald Brown and wife Linda; two grandchildren, Crystal Whorley and Michelle Critzer; and six great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Brown. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park with Military Honors at 11 a.m.

