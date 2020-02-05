Brown Irene Blake February 2, 2020 Mrs. Irene Blake Brown, age 93, of Thaxton, departed this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Brown Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Service information
1:00PM
1039 Rock Castle Rd
Bedford, VA 24523
