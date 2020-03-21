March 17, 2020 Harry Lee Brown III, 52, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Serenity Funeral Home for the immediate family on Monday, March 23, 2020. The interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

