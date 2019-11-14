BROWN Edna Waller November 12, 2019 Edna Waller Brown, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem. A graveside service will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

