BROWN, Donna Winifred July 1, 1938 - September 30, 2019 Donna Winifred Brown, 81, passed away at Friendship South Nursing & Rehab on Monday, September 30, 2019. Donna was born on July 1, 1938, in Baltimore, Md., to Lillian D. (Grebe) Myers and Donald K. Myers. She married Edward W. Brown Jr., a Marine Corps veteran, on December 27, 1958 and stayed with him in loving union for 49 years, until Ed's death in 2008. Donna received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Towson State University, and went on to acquire her Master's in Education from Loyola University. Donna taught elementary school for a total of 35 years, spending five years as a reading specialist in the Baltimore County Public School System, and the remaining 30 years teaching 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades at Lisbon Elementary School in Howard County, Md. Throughout her entire life, she kept her passion for teaching. After retirement, Donna substituted and volunteered at Sontag Elementary in Franklin County, Va. Donna loved animals and was almost always surrounded by them: her childhood cat Tommy; her two German Shepherds, Lobo and Nick; her later-years dogs, Scooby and Ryan; Marshmallow, her cat, and numerous other dogs, cats, and horses. Additionally, Donna loved music. She participated in musical theater and church choir, and played folk guitar, banjo, and ukulele. She suffered from chronic progressive MS in her later years but, being a determined person, Donna still got out and enjoyed numerous activities, such as the Beulah Baptist Power Hour and programs offered by the Franklin County Department of Aging Services, where she made many incredible friends. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional organization for female educators, and directed theater at the Drama Learning Center in Maryland. In 2017, she moved into Friendship Assisted Living and forged close bonds with many residents and staff. Donna is survived by her daughter Aspen Black (James); grandson, Riley Black; granddaughter, Alice Black; and cousin, Maryann Bantz (Greg). She is predeceased by her husband, Edward W. Brown Jr.; father, Donald K. Myers, mother, Lillian D. Myers; and stepmother, Angela C. Myers. Donna made a positive impact on the many people she met throughout her life, and the world won't be the same without her joyful attitude and extraordinary personality. A closed-casket viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount, Va. Interment will be on Thursday, October, 17, 2019 at the National Cemetery in Quantico, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Franklin County Department of Aging Services, 295 Technology Drive Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540-983-9238).
