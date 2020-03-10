March 4, 2020 Betty Mae Brown, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Serenity. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.