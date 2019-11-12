BROWN Barbara E. October 10, 2019 Barbara E. Brown, passed away on October 10, 2019. Family and Friends of the Late Barbara E. Brown will gather at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Dr. FLoyd Gregory, Pastor.

