July 21, 1950 November 12, 2019 Alvin (Tookie) Bernard Brown, 69, of Roanoke, Va. passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine Brown and Ralph Nichols. He is survived by his wife Dale Brown; daughters, Rhonda Brown and Wanda (Anthony) Ferrell; son, Stacy (Kecia) Bouseman; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives, friends and extended family at Roanoke Times. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Williams Memorial Park.

