BROWN Allan Wendell June 3, 1929 November 15, 2019 Allan Wendell Brown, 90, a resident of Salem, Va., and native of Loudoun County, VA, passed away on November 15, 2019. He succumbed to kidney cancer. Born in Frederick, Md., on June 3, 1929, Al was predeceased by his parents, Wendell and Beulah Wenner Brown of Lovettsville, Va.; and his wife of 69 years, Doris Forrest Brown. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Randy) Smith and Jane Brown; grandchildren, Tori (Allen) Hayes and Joe Shelor; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Hayes. Al served his country as an intelligence officer, a diplomat, and a member of the United States Army, stationed in Germany, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Turkey. After his retirement from the federal government, he worked as a real estate broker in Northern Virginia. Later, after his second retirement, he spent more than 7,000 hours working as a volunteer literacy and ESL tutor in South Carolina and the Roanoke Valley. The family will hold a private graveside service to commemorate the lives of Al and Doris together. It was Al's desire that any donations be made to the Horry County Literacy Council Inc., 923 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540366-0707.

