August 27, 2019 Jesse James Broughman, 73, of Fincastle, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Bessie Broughman; and is survived by his loving wife, Rose M. Broughman; son, Joshua Lee Jones; daughter, Michelle Lee Partleton and husband; two grandchildren, Jacob and Ana Partleton; two sisters and two brothers, Patsy Broughman, Frank Broughman, Sue Mayo and husband, Buster, and Bobby Broughman; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those wishing to make a memorial, please consider the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

