May 19, 2020 Mr. Jerry Lee "Jay Lee" Broughman II, age 31, passed away tragically and suddenly on Tuesday, May 19 2020. Jay Lee was born in Roanoke, Va., and lived in Bedford before moving to Craig County, Va. He was the son of May Laprad, of New Castle, and Jerry Lee Broughman, of Bedford. Jay Lee was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ida Barron and Herbert Barron, of Nottaway, Va.; and his paternal grandparents, Mary Sue Huffman and Richard "Dick" Kelser Huffman Sr. of Troutville, Va. Jay Lee is survived by his two young daughters, Mya Broughman, and Dallas Broughman; his mother, May Laprad, and his father, Jerry Lee Broughman; his half-sister Amanda Medley and half-brother Hudson Hayer; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jay was wonderfully devoted to his two little girls, Mya and Dallas, whom he loved taking care of. He took great joy and pleasure in cooking for them, and he would video himself preparing their meals. Jay Lee called his videos "Cooking Made Simple" and he started each with an introduction of "This is what's for dinner tonight." They are precious and fun to watch. Jay Lee described himself on his social media page "Proud dad to two beautiful girls that I raise full time" and "My daughters are my life." Jay Lee enjoyed more than anything spending time with family, and he especially enjoyed the holidays. Jay Lee was thoughtful, kind, loving, and he was always so appreciative for any and all help he received from family and friends to make his girls happy and healthy. Jay Lee had dedicated his life to raising his girls and they were extremely close. Jay Lee was a humanitarian who truly cared about other's feelings, who made effort to help people feel better about themselves. Jay Lee's last post on social media was the following, "Are you Okay? I saw your posts. Tell me if you have any problems. I'll listen." Finally, Jay Lee was an all American guy. He believed in working hard instead of relying on handouts. He loved Ford Mustangs and football, naming his second child after his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He believed in always doing the right thing and was a true joy to know. We have lost an angel and Heaven has gained one. During this difficult time and period in life Jay Lee's family is proving how we can be together while physically being apart. Please visit "Go Fund Me" to help with supporting Jay Lee's two little girls who are hurt horribly from the accident. https://www.gofundme.com/f/young-father-killed-daughters-badly-injured?utm_source=customer&amp;utm_medium=copy_link&amp;utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

