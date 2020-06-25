June 23, 2020 Evelyn Mae Montgomery Broughman, 88, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Broughman; parents, Hollis and Marvie Montgomery; brother, Milton Montgomery; and sister, Frances Ayers. She is survived by her son, Pete Broughman and Dixie Tolley; grandsons, Christopher and Jamie Broughman; two great-grandchildren; sister, Estaleane Montgomery of Roanoke. The family would like to give special thanks to Gloria Walker, Chris, Judy, and Robin for their help and care. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Elder Cleatus Newcomb officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery~Buchanan. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Broughman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.