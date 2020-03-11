June 14, 1950 March 1, 2020 Malerie Ann Brooks, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may call on Friday from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

