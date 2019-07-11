BROOKS Johnny Hooker October 23, 1928 July 9, 2019 Johnny Hooker Brooks of Rocky Mount Va., passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1928 in Roanoke Va. to the late Merriman Clifton and Fannie Bet Thurman Brooks. Johnny's father worked at a silk mill in Roanoke and died when Johnny was seven years old. Johnny's mother remarried Philip Dudley. Johnny went to work at Bald Knob Furniture factory at the age of 16. He attended Rocky Mount High School and graduated in 1946. In October 1948, Johnny met his future wife Pauline Boone and they were married on March 9, 1950. In March of 1951, their oldest son Johnny Wendell was born. They lived on Route 40 in the Glade Hill community. During this time, he worked for Paul Hodges saw milling and also with the State Highway Department on the Survey Party surveying new roads. In 1955, Johnny & Pauline moved to Rocky Mount. Johnny began working at the Angle Silk Mill which later became JP Stevens. In the years to follow, three more sons joined the family, Merriman Lee, Byron Robert and Donald Wayne. Johnny worked at JP Stevens and raised tobacco for 37 years. He retired from JP Stevens after 43 years of service. He then helped some with other farm operations after Wendell and Donald began dairy farming in 1987. In 2001, at the age of 72 years old, Johnny was baptized and became a member of the Rocky Mount Primitive Baptist Church. Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pauline; two infant sons; parents, Merriman Clifton and Fannie Brooks; brother, Milton Cobbs Brooks and nephew Danny Brooks; step brothers & sisters, PT Dudley, Lorraine Dowdy, Martha Crook, Gerlea Jenny, Tillman Dudley, Lynn Dudley and Glynn Dudley; four sisters-in-law, Anna Divers, Jessie Sides, Rachel Johnson and Lucy Johnson; five brothers-in-law, John Boone, Thomas Boone, James Boone, Clyde Boone and Robert Boone. Surviving are four sons, J. Wendell Brooks, Merriman (Amanda) Brooks, Byron Brooks (friend Rachel Bayer), Donald (Kelly) Brooks; seven grandchildren, Kristin Brooks, Beth Brooks (Jonathan Neeley), Andrew (Kayla) Brooks, Amber (Nick) Mitchell, Summer (Brandt) Jamison, Sawyer Brooks and Olivia Brooks; one great-grandchild, Brooks Coleman Mitchell; niece-in-law, Diane Largent Brooks; niece, Donna Brooks Cleary; four great nephews, Kenneth Brooks, Timothy Brooks, Logan Cleary and Chase Cleary; brothers-in-law, Claude (Carol) Boone, Ralph (Mary) Boone, Buren (Karen) Boone; sisters-in-law, Nancy Rhodes, Dwaine Boone, Hazel Boone and Betsey Boone. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Glade Hill Baptist Church, Glade Hill Va. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 with Elder Mark Terry and Pastor Wayburn Mosley officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, Rocky Mount, Va. A luncheon will be held at Glade Hill Baptist Church after the graveside service. His family suggest in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carilion Hospice Services of Franklin County. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
