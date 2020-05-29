May 17, 2020 Ms. Jackey Brooks passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Montgomery, Alabama after a long illness. She was 92 years old. Jackey graduated from Roanoke College in Salem and worked as a teacher and a social worker in her birthplace of Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Brooks; and survived by her daughter, Terry Chilton of Montgomery; and her brother, Bill Britts of Issaquah, Wash. Remembrances may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 645 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery AL 36109

