June 5, 1934 April 19, 2020 Elizabeth Compton Brooks, 85, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1934, in Ceres, Virginia, to the late Bill and Margaret Compton. In addition to her parents, Liz (Betty) was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Brooks; brothers, Dick, Bob, Ted and Dean Compton; and sister, Billie Jo Tackish. Surviving to cherish her memory are her brother, Don (Sharon) Compton of Mouth of Wilson, Virginia; her sisters, Carroll Young of Oak Harbor, Washington, Nancy Simmons of Roanoke, Virginia, and Karen Sexton of Abingdon, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Liz was a graduate of Ceres High School and Radford University where she received degrees in elementary education and library science. Much of her teaching career was spent as a special education teacher and librarian in the Roanoke City School division. Her later years were spent as part of the Brookdale communities in Salem and Roanoke. All services will be private. Memorial gifts in Liz's memory can be sent to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
