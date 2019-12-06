December 3, 2019 Richard Heath Brogan, 43, of Vinton, Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He graduated from William Byrd High School in 1994 and ITT Technical College in 2014. Heath was employed by Engineering Concepts in Fincastle, Va. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Visitation be held from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
