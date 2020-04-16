April 13, 2020 Laurie Ann Brogan, 58, of Montvale, formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby J. Rice and James (Sammy) Brogan; and brother, James Dwight Brogan. Loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother, those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Bradley Wayne Brogan and Joseph Allen Crouch (Tiffany); brother, Thomas Dwayne Brogan (Deana); granddaughter, Macie Marie Crouch; nephews, Seth Thomas Brogan and Jordan Thomas Brogan; aunts and uncles, Nancy Horn (John), Faye Lyle (Caroll), Jerry Jones (Leigh), and Lula Young (Freddy). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Carillon RMH 8S ICU for their care during her stay. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

