BROGAN Connie Horne July 20, 2019 Connie Horne Brogan, 74, of Roanoke, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center following a brief illness. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.