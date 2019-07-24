BROGAN Connie H. July 20, 2019 Connie H. Brogan, 74, of Roanoke County, Va., passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Lewis Gale Medical Center following a brief illness. A celebration of Connie's life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville with Pastor Milton Atkins officiating. Burial will be at Mill Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

