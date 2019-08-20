November 3, 1943 August 17, 2019 Addison M. Brogan, 75, of Fincastle passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born November 3, 1943 He was preceded in death by his parents, William Addison Brogan and Mattie Elizabeth Brogan; sister, Edna Dunbar; brothers, Thomas "Buster" Brogan and Ronnie Brogan; grandson, Michael Shane Brogan; and Uncle "Dad" James Wilcher. He was a heavy equipment/crane operator all his life, could operate anything and could work on everything. Was a paint and body man and loved working on old cars. His passion was working on his cars but was always helping others on theirs. Loved racing and raced himself for many years but truly loved working on race cars with his sons and watching them race every Saturday night. He is survived by his children, Angela Brogan (Gene Bradley), David Brogan (Lisa Brogan), Michael Brogan (Rhonda Crouse); grandchildren, Ashley and Marisa Brogan; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Isaac Meade and Dalton Brogan; longtime companion, Debbie Schulz; sister "Mom" Gerlene Wilcher, Josephine Wilcher, brother, Donnie Brogan and Best Friends "Son", Alan Desper, Fred Murray and Norman Harvey; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Tracy Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

