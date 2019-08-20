November 3, 1943 August 17, 2019 Addison M. Brogan, 75, of Fincastle passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born November 3, 1943 He was preceded in death by his parents, William Addison Brogan and Mattie Elizabeth Brogan; sister, Edna Dunbar; brothers, Thomas "Buster" Brogan and Ronnie Brogan; grandson, Michael Shane Brogan; and Uncle "Dad" James Wilcher. He was a heavy equipment/crane operator all his life, could operate anything and could work on everything. Was a paint and body man and loved working on old cars. His passion was working on his cars but was always helping others on theirs. Loved racing and raced himself for many years but truly loved working on race cars with his sons and watching them race every Saturday night. He is survived by his children, Angela Brogan (Gene Bradley), David Brogan (Lisa Brogan), Michael Brogan (Rhonda Crouse); grandchildren, Ashley and Marisa Brogan; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Isaac Meade and Dalton Brogan; longtime companion, Debbie Schulz; sister "Mom" Gerlene Wilcher, Josephine Wilcher, brother, Donnie Brogan and Best Friends "Son", Alan Desper, Fred Murray and Norman Harvey; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Tracy Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
-
Mountain Valley suspends work on pipeline
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.