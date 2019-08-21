November 3, 1943 August 17, 2019 Addison M. Brogan, 75, of Fincastle passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home.

