BROADY Richard Henry January 1, 1932 August 27, 2019 Richard Henry Broady departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a longtime employee of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. He is survived by two brothers, the Rev. Ulas N. (Delois) Broady and the Rev. Braxton (Cecelia) Broady; two sisters, Laura B. Robinson and Agnes B. Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jean Harvey; a lifetime friend, Fred Galloway; brother-in-law, William Gravely, Jr.; other relatives and friends. Home Going services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at High Street Baptist Church with visitation and service at noon. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Richard H. Broady to High Street Baptist Church, 2302 Florida Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Va. 24017. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
HORNE, Brian Richard Hubert
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
A grisly discovery in Virginia: three dead, a sledgehammer with blood and a rifle in the woods, documents show
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.