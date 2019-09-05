BROADY Richard Henry January 1, 1932 August 27, 2019 Richard Henry Broady departed this life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a longtime employee of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. He is survived by two brothers, the Rev. Ulas N. (Delois) Broady and the Rev. Braxton (Cecelia) Broady; two sisters, Laura B. Robinson and Agnes B. Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend, Jean Harvey; a lifetime friend, Fred Galloway; brother-in-law, William Gravely, Jr.; other relatives and friends. Home Going services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at High Street Baptist Church with visitation and service at noon. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Richard H. Broady to High Street Baptist Church, 2302 Florida Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Va. 24017. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

