BROADY Richard H. January 1, 1932 August 27, 2019 Richard H. Broady, 87, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Noon, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the High Street Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

