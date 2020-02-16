February 10, 2020 Kevin Wayne "Bud" Brizendine, 60, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Bud worked as an HVAC technician for many years with Butler Heating and Air Conditioning. He later worked as a project manager for Varney Electric before opening his own business, Bud's Mechanical. Surviving are his mother, Patricia Hartman Puryear; father, Kenneth Wayne Brizendine; daughters, Jessi and Kristen Brizendine; loving sister, Diana Brizendine Tampasis; stepbrothers, Bobby (Wanda) and William Hartman; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles all of Roanoke. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Chaplain Gary Kingery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Brizendine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.