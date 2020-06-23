January 26, 1968 June 20, 2020 Michael H. "Mike" Brightwell, 52, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem. A period of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., and again from 6 until 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son funeral home in Salem. Due to mandated gudelines set forth, face masks, along with social distancing, are required. Funeral services and survivors will be announced soon by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Brightwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.