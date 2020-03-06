December 23, 1937 March 4, 2020 The Rev. John Carl Briggs, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Born on December 25, 1937, in Roanoke Cnty, Va., he was the child of the Rev. Wayne and Ovila Briggs, and married Zona Frazier Briggs of Woodlawn, Va. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, Hillsville, Va. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fort Chiswell Church of God, funeral following at 11 a.m. A short prayer service will follow at Pickett Cemetery, Austinville, Va. Please visit www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com/obits or www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries.

To plant a tree in memory of The Rev. Briggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.