Brewer Nasion Akia Daray January 11, 2020 Nasion Akia Daray Brewer, 25, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held on 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
