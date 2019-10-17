BRENNER Carol Wiek Camper Snyder September 30, 1957 October 14, 2019 Carol Wiek Camper Snyder Brenner, born September 30, 1957, of Fincastle, Va., in Botetourt County died Monday, October 14, 2019. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Clemer Spencer Camper; her grandparents, Hunter M. Painter and Viola W. Painter. Surviving are her devoted and loving husband, Alan S. Brenner; her sons, David Andrew Snyder of Charlotte, N.C. and Charles Benton Snyder and his wife, Valerie Gilbert of Roanoke, Va.; her mother, Peggy Painter Davis; her step-son, Andrew S. Brenner and his wife Holly and their children, Henry, Pierce, and Hannah and step-daughter Evelyn Adaire Brenner, all of Fincastle, Va. Surviving siblings are Cathy Goad (Mike) of Fincastle, Va., Joe Camper (Chad) of Chicago, Ill., Clemmer Ann Allen (Bobby) of Forrest, Va., Connie Peters (Randy) of Salem, Ore. and nieces and nephews, McKinley Goad (Jared), Morgan Goad (Katie), Kyle Allen (Meredith), Hannah Allen, and Austin Peters. Carol was a long-time educator and school Guidance Counselor at James River High School, Read Mountain Middle School, Hidden Valley High School and William Fleming High School. In recognition of her dedication to her students, she was named Kiwanis Educator of the year for Botetourt County Schools in 2017 as well as Botetourt View Educator of the year. She also served as golf coach at James River High School and tennis coach at Hidden Valley High School, where her teams won district and regional titles and were runners-up to the State Champions. In the 1980's she worked as Division Retail Manager at Leggett Stores in Roanoke, Va. She was a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School, then earning a Bachelor's Degree from Radford University and Master's Degree from Virginia Tech. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Dr. Janet Osborne and her staff at Carilion Gynecological Oncology Clinic, the nursing and resident staff at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on 10 South, and Carilion Hospice Care for their exceptional professionalism, care and kindness. Carol wishes for all of us to learn the signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer and advocate for cancer cures. Carol cherished her life with her beloved twin sons, Andrew and Benton, and is proud of the fine men they have become. She was a life-long member of Fincastle Presbyterian Church and previously Covenant Presbyterian Church, Roanoke, Va., serving as Elder at both churches. She was a board member and former President of Historic Fincastle, Inc. (HFI) and Roanoke Valley Women's Golf Association (RVWGA). She was an avid supporter of the town of Fincastle, Va., its history, people, buildings, and traditions where she grew up with four siblings, extended family, many horses, dogs and cats, incredible mountain views, and lots of freedom. Carol loved golf and playing at Botetourt Country Club. Other hobbies were tennis, pickleball, home repair and decoration. The end of her life was filled with care and comfort surrounded by the love and support of her husband, sons, family and friends. May all future family beach trips be filled with joy, laughter and love. A service of remembrance of Carol's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Fincastle Presbyterian Church, Fincastle, Va. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her home, 413 E. Main St., Fincastle Va. 24090. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Fincastle Presbyterian Church (Cemetery Restoration Fund) P. O. Box 144 Fincastle, Va. 24090 or Historic Fincastle, Inc (Pat Simmons/Sally Eads Scholarship Fund) P. O. Box 19 Fincastle, Va. 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
