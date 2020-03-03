September 14, 1924 - March 2, 2020 Hazel Irene Boyd Bratton, 95, of Radford, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was a member of the Christ Wesleyan Church. She was dedicated to taking care of the home and helping Brown on the farm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Eulalia Boyd; her husband, Brown Malcom Bratton; daughter, Judith B. Dobbins; granddaughter, Jaime Butler; five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Doris Bratton of Radford; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda King of Wytheville, Debbie and Mack McCormick of Forrest, and Cynthia and Thomas Paredes of Christiansburg; grandchildren, Christie Matte, Kevin Butler, Todd Dobbins, Andrea Snell, Ashley Winge, Morgan McCormick, Danielle Paredes and Hannah Paredes; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Carson, Devin, Kyle, Easton, Archer, Noah and Owen; great great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Raylan; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gale Janofski officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The Bratton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
1:00PM
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
2:00PM
5555 Lee Highway
Dublin, VA 24084
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Winter lands flurry of punches into weekend, but likely down for count by next week
-
Roanoke man found guilty of scalding 4-year-old boy, must serve 1½ years
-
The best college basketball player in Virginia most fans haven’t heard of
-
Virginia Department of Health investigates possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia
-
Family fears Christiansburg park will cut off entrance to their property
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.