September 14, 1924 - March 2, 2020 Hazel Irene Boyd Bratton, 95, of Radford, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was a member of the Christ Wesleyan Church. She was dedicated to taking care of the home and helping Brown on the farm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Eulalia Boyd; her husband, Brown Malcom Bratton; daughter, Judith B. Dobbins; granddaughter, Jaime Butler; five sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Doris Bratton of Radford; daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda King of Wytheville, Debbie and Mack McCormick of Forrest, and Cynthia and Thomas Paredes of Christiansburg; grandchildren, Christie Matte, Kevin Butler, Todd Dobbins, Andrea Snell, Ashley Winge, Morgan McCormick, Danielle Paredes and Hannah Paredes; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Austin, Carson, Devin, Kyle, Easton, Archer, Noah and Owen; great great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Raylan; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gale Janofski officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The Bratton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Mar 5
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM
Mullins Funeral Home
120 West Main St
Radford, VA 24141
Mar 5
Interment
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Highland Memory Gardens
5555 Lee Highway
Dublin, VA 24084
