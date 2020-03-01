February 28, 2020 Forrest Edward "Eddie" Bratton, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Nina Alls; stepfather, Stanley Alls; aunt and uncle, Eleanor and Sherrill Caldwell; and grandparents, Benjamin and "Minnie" Sink. Eddie was a devoted lifetime member of Oakland Baptist Church, serving in many capacities, including jail ministry. He served in the United States Army and was a MP stationed in Germany. Eddie was employed as a truck driver until his retirement from Roadway. He is survived by his cousin and her husband, Shirley and Bev Fitzpatrick, and a special neighbor and friend, Bob Cline. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Sherwood Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Scott Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care or to Oakland Baptist Church, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakeys.com.

