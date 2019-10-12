BRANTLEY JR. Floyd Bartow October 10, 2019 Floyd (WeWa) Bartow Brantley Jr., 88, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
