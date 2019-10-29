BRANCH JR. Robert Henry March 5, 1935 October 20, 2019 Robert Henry Branch Jr., 84, of Nokesville, Va., passed Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center, Manassas, Va. He was born on March 5, 1935. Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Branch of Nokesville, Va.; two sons, Brandall Branch of Nokesville, Va., Bertram Branch of Camden, N.C.; one daughter, Bonita Hernandez of Nokesville, Va.; one sister, Roberta Branche Lyle of Glasgow, Va.; one brother, Charlie (Ella) Branche of Glasgow, Va.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. One son, Bryce Branch preceded him in death. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 with funeral services starting at 12 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, 733 McCulloch St., Glasgow, Va., 24555. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Glasgow, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Concerns Citizens of Glascow, Inc., 615 Shawnee St., Glascow, Va. 24555. Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com

