February 4, 2020 David F. Brammer, 66, of Vinton, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. David was preceded in death by his parents, F.P. and Mignon Brammer and loving wife, Ravenelle L. Brammer. His happiest times were spent cheering on his children in gyms and ballfields near and far. He enjoyed "rough housing" with all the kids, on many occasions David was the biggest kid as well as the instigator of such nonsense. Surviving are his son, Jared T. Brammer; daughter, Kassie M. Brammer; favorite sister, Sharon Dunman (Melvin); nieces, Beth Dunman and Amy Bradford (Scott) and their children, Leah and Ella; and partner, Susan Mahler and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sigma Chi Memorial, Attn. Charles Gill, 301 Echo Circle, Easley, SC 29642. The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William "Bill" Booth officiating. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Breaking
Brammer, David F.
To plant a tree in memory of David Brammer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.