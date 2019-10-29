BRADSHAW Thomas Andrews March 4, 1952 October 26, 2019 Thomas Andrews Bradshaw, 67, of Goldsboro, N.C. died peacefully at home on October 26, 2019. Tom was born March 4, 1952, in Roanoke, Va., to the late Betty Tom Andrews Bradshaw and William Boyd Bradshaw Sr. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Goldsboro, N.C. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.

