BRADSHAW
Robin Jeanette
October 15, 2019
Robin Jeanette Bradshaw, 56, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
She was a Nationally Certified Phlebotomist, and proudly worked for the Red Cross. She loved her dogs, chickens, and most of all her family.
Preceding her in death was her father, Robert C. Walters; and sister, Cynthia Lynn Holloway.
Her surviving family includes her mother, Edith Thompson, husband, Marty Bradshaw; daughters, Stacey Caldwell (Eddie) and Jenny Meador (Paul); step-daughter, Leanne Bradshaw; grandchildren, Autumn Shoup, Victoria Caldwell, Marcus Meador, and Khloe Beche; siblings, Donna Lemon (Buddy) and Shannon Thompson (Tammy); several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.
Family members and friends will celebrate Robin’s life on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem with a service beginning at 2 p.m. and a period of visitation immediately following until 4 p.m. The Rev. Steven McChensey will officiate.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.