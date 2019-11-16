November 13, 2019 On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, 2019, John A. Bradshaw Jr., of Roanoke, Va., died at the age of 72, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Bradshaw Sr. and Janie Parks Bradshaw of Reedville, Va., where John was born and spent his childhood. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his son, Michael Bradshaw and wife, Erin; and his two grandchildren, Michelle and John. John was a member of the National Guard and attended the University of Richmond. Until his death, he worked for 45 years as the controller for Thomas Brothers, and subsequently for Thomas, Ltd. and all of the affiliates including Graham Thomas Homebuilders, Russlen Farms Development and Boone Thomas. His passions in life included his family, wildlife photography, rescuing homeless animals, fishing and target shooting with his son, Mike. John requested that the following be included in his obituary. This is the way he lived his life. He was a good and kind man. "…scatter my ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses, and all prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs it. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever." A Memorial Visitation for friends and family will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Cave Spring, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in his memory be made to the National Kidney Foundation or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA where he was a volunteer for 25 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
