Bradshaw Delbert George April 1, 1940 February 2, 2020 Del Bradshaw, 79, of Salem, Va., passed away in his home on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Del was a true one-of-a-kind. Born on April Fools' Day, he loved telling jokes and making people laugh. He was a US Army veteran. He loved bowling and at one time did so 7 days a week. He loved Christmastime and putting up Christmas lights by the thousands. He loved country music and coffee, and made the best sausage gravy and oyster stew. Del is now rejoined in Heaven with his loving wife, Judy; and their dog, "Pepper". He leaves behind his son, Terry Bradshaw and wife, Belinda; daughter, Lisa Chase and husband, Rick; grandchildren, Amanda Lazenby and boyfriend, Cody, Scott Taylor and wife, Rachel, Cameron Taylor and wife, Taylor, Anya Coric and husband, Matos, Amber Love and fiancé, Josh Hall, Marilyn Heitman and husband, Matt, Ricky Chase, and Sean Bradshaw; great-grandchildren, Aiden Lazenby, Brody Taylor, Markis Coric, Sebastian Coric, Julian Coric, Jaylah Hall, Keeland Hall, and Joey Applegate; and special nieces and nephews, Judy Fehrenbacher and husband, Bob, Jim Gothard and wife, Linda, Jerry Gothard and wife, Dianne, and Teresa Ernst and husband, Steve. A celebration of Del's life will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Salem Wesleyan Church with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. The Rev. Ken Dupin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Salem Wesleyan Church Kids' Club. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
