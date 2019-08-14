BRADLEY, Larry E. August 11, 2019 Larry E. Bradley, 70, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, son of the late George and Betty Dalton Bradley. Larry graduated from Fleming High School in 1966 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He retired from Salem Preferred Partners (SPP). Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a scholar of The Civil War and a member of the Fincastle Rifles Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Marlene; his son, David Bradley and wife, Linda; daughter Cindy Ann Jepson and husband, Philip; four grandchildren, Drake Bradley, Reid Jepson, Tatum Jepson and Vivie Jepson; his sister, Judy Bradley Breene and husband, Tommy; nephew, Klint Breene and niece, Krinna Kennett, and their families; uncle, Robert Wayne Bradley; his beloved dog, Lucy, and Tweetie, his cat; and numerous other family members and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at noon on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. The Rev. J. Michael Palmer will officiate and interment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. His family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider Angels of Assisi. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.