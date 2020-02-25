February 23, 2020 James Haden Bradley, "Mountain Man", 74, of Paint Bank, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was an avid bear hunter, Hall of Fame Member of VA Bear Hunters Association and very honored and well known for his vast knowledge of bear hunting. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Mabel Bradley; wife, Gloria Jean Bradley; granddaughter, Megan Anne Bradley; brothers, Robert Bradley and Ashby Bradley. He is survived by children, James Bradley (Karol), Michael Bradley (Gina), Tanya Anthony (Shawn); special nephews, Billy Cockrell (Amy) and Les Bradley (Bootsie); sisters, Evelyn Rhea, Opal Caldwell, Helen Stapleton (Wayne), Carrie Crawford (Jerry); brother, Dwight Bradley (Shirlene); grandchildren, London Bradley, Angel Moses, and Haden Cockrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Paitsel Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and following the service. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, with the time and location to be announced later. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
