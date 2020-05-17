December 28, 1954 May 14, 2020 Gary (Grouse) Dennis Bradley, age 65, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Christiansburg, Va., on December 28, 1954, to the late Claude and Katherine Fisher Bradley. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Lynn Bradley; and two brothers, Bobby Dale Bradley, C.G Bradley. He was an avid hunter, who loved the outdoors. Grouse was a loving husband to his wife of 45 years, Kaye Allen Bradley. He is also survived by his daughters, Jennifer Bradley and Amber Bradley; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Kristy Bradley; grandchildren, Nathan, Lorelai, Marshall, and Remington Bradley; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Dave Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Jean Bradley; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and other family members; and a special friend (Brother), Randy Dudding and wife, Tammy. All that knew him, know he would do anything for anyone. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Level Green Christian Church Cemetery. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
